BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Buckingham County woman played the Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot — but she had to dig through her trash to find the winning ticket.

Photo from Virginia Lottery

The ticket was worth $110,000 and Mary Elliot had a brief moment of panic when she realized she had all five winning numbers. She had already thrown the ticket away at the time.

Elliot immediately began to dig through the trash and found the ticket. But now there was a new problem — the ticket had coffee stains on it and the barcode wouldn’t scan when she tried to confirm her win, according to Virginia Lottery.

The story did have a happy ending, for Elliot. She took the ticket to the Virginia Lottery’s Prize Zone West in Henrico. There, Lottery officials were able to confirm the win and award her the $110,000 prize.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life!” she said.

She won the prize in the February 24 drawing with a ticket she bought from Food Lion in Dillwyn.

The winning numbers of the ticket were 6-13-18-21-25 and said she selected the numbers based on important birthdays in her life.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398. For more information on how to play Cash 5 with EZ Match, visit www.valottery.com/Cash5.