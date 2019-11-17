1  of  4
Buckroe Fishing Pier collapses following loose barge strike

by: Julius Ayo

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of the Buckroe Fishing Pier collapsed Sunday morning after a loose barge struck the pier, officials say.

Hampton Fire officials along with Hampton Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and Virginia Marine Resources Commission responded to the scene Sunday morning.

According to Hampton dispatch, calls for a “loose barge” came around 5:40 a.m. Sunday, however, they did not receive calls about it running into the pier until 9 a.m.

Photo Courtesy – Hampton Police (taken before the pier collapsed)

The beach has been closed from Resort to Seaboard to all traffic including vehicular and foot. Crews are on the scene attempting to secure the loose barge.

According to Hampton police, no injuries were reported during the incident. Although there people were on the pier, police say they were evacuated as the barge got closer.

The owner of the loose barge is reportedly on the scene as well and cooperating with authorities.

Officials are advising residents to avoid the area until further notice.

(Video Courtesy – Karen Freddy Bonilla)

