Bump in E-Z Pass sales as social distancing encouraged in Virginia

(WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced there was a bump in E-Z Pass orders this week as more people aimed to reduce their interactions with others.

The department also said the minimum amount required to start an account will be reduced from $35 to $20 in the next few days.

At Gov. Ralph Northam’s Wednesday update on the outbreak of coronavirus, Shannon Valentine, Virginia Secretary of Transportation, said they are working to move to cashless tolls and encouraged drivers to buy an E-ZPass.

There are 16 toll roads in Virginia, but only four of them are owned and operated by the state, meaning Virginia has to work with a number of private companies.

The sate is also working on app for drivers to use, and are having toll workers wear gloves.

LATEST HEADLINES: