Busch Gardens adds maze of Christmas trees, new show for 2019 Christmas Town

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Carving pumpkins and haunted hay rides might be on everyone’s minds right now, but Busch Gardens is busy decking the halls behind the scenes.

As soon as their Howl-O-Scream attractions wrap up in November, Busch Gardens will transform into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America to celebrate the holiday season.

Christmas Town features more than 10 million lights, festive food, inspirational music shows and more, starting Nov. 16.

This year, Busch Gardens says they’ve added a new and exciting “Traditions Tree Maze.”

Nearly 500 fresh-cut Christmas trees form the maze. Inside the maze you can explore cultural holiday traditions from across the globe.

Busch Gardens has also added a new show titled “Believe,” where guests can dine in the San Marco Theatre in their Italy section to the sounds of holiday music from a solo pianist.

Tickets for Christmas Town at Busch Gardens are on sale now.