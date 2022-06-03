WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Grammy-winning R&B singer Ashanti, country duo Maddie & Tae, ’80s hitmakers Air Supply and more will perform during Busch Gardens’ summer concert series this year.

The park will also have finalists from “America’s Got Talent” daily from June 17 to August 14.

All concerts are on Saturday nights at 7 and are included with your ticket to the park. Air Supply kicks off the season on Saturday, June 18.

Here are the other acts who’ve been announced:

July 2 – Bon Jovi & Guns N’ Roses tribute bands

July 9 – Ashanti (who recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame)

July 23 – FOR KING + COUNTRY

August 6 – Maddie & Tae

August 13 – Asia Featuring John Payne

Busch Gardens says three more headliners will be announced soon.

The “America’s Got Talent” performers will take place each day at 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the park’s Globe Theatre. To see the full AGT lineup, click here.

Meanwhile the park will also have fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday from June 17 to August 14.

For complete info and to buy tickets, visit the park’s website.