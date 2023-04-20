WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s first-ever fully indoor straddle coaster finally has an opening date.

Busch Gardens announced on Thursday, April 20, that its latest attraction, DarKoaster, will be opening on May 19, 2023.

DarKoaster boasts over 2,400 feet of track with four launches and a dark gothic theme. Riders will embark on “a dark expedition” with the goal of discovering the cause behind strange weather patterns on “King Ludwig’s” cursed castle grounds.

“A supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm,” the release states.

The coaster will be located in the building that previously housed “The Curse of DarKastle,” in the Oktoberfest area of the park. The minimum rider height will be 48 inches tall.

“DarKoaster will be an exciting and unique addition to our world-class lineup of coasters,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President when the coaster was first announced last year. “As an indoor attraction, DarKoaster complements our collection of thrill rides and offers a new experience to enjoy throughout the year. Plus, with only a 48-inch height requirement, DarKoaster is a ride for the whole family to conquer together.”