WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream is back this year with new games, haunted houses and a big sale.

The Halloween event will take place Sept. 9 – Oct. 31 on select nights.

Featured this year are new haunted houses and terror-tories with Witch of the Woods and KILLarney Diner returning along with Ripper Row and Meat Market.

New haunted houses include:

Inferno

Death Water Bayou

Nevermore Chapter 2

New terror-tories include:

Dead-A-Head

Gorgon Gardens

Scary Tale Road

Four shows and two party zones with food and adult beverages will also be available.

The new Pantheon roller-coaster will be open with seven other nighttime rides.

For those looking to purchase a 2023 Fun Card, Howl-O-Scream is free for a limited time. Fun Card holders will also have unlimited admission to the park from Jan. 27 – Sept. 4, 2023. Prices for the cards go up Aug. 29.

