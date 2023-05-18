WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens’ 10th and newest roller coaster is almost ready for riders.

Busch Gardens announced that their new DarKoaster will be open to the public on May 19 following a grand opening ceremony. Members were be able to get early ride access to the all-indoor straddle coaster on May 11.

The “world’s first all-indoor straddle coaster” from Intamin Worldwide will bring new life to the old Curse of DarKastle ride that closed in 2017 in the Germany area of the park.

It’s been advertised as a family-friendly coaster, with only a 48-inch height requirement and seats that feel like you’re riding on a snowmobile.

