WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One of the most well-known rides at Busch Gardens is closing permanently — the Mäch Tower.

Busch Gardens announced the ride’s closure and stated the Mäch Tower will take its last plunge on Jan. 8.

The amusement park said, “after review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently.”

The 240-foot drop tower has been in action since 2011, taking up to 30 people at a time to the top before sending them on a high-thrill drop down at ‘breathtaking speed.’

Christmas Town is open now through Jan. 8.