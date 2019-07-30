Busch Gardens Williamsburg coaster coming in 2020 promises epic thrills

by: Jane Alvarez-Wertz

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens announced Tuesday that visitors who return to the park next year will be treated with a new ride!

According to Busch Gardens, the new “Pantheon” roller coaster coming in 2020 promises to be the fastest multi-launch coaster in North America — reaching a top speed of 72.5 mph.

The forward and backward launching Intamin coaster will also feature a 95 degree drop.

The Pantheon coaster features a Roman theme with sections of the ride named after Neptune, Mercury, Jupiter, Pluto and Minerva to represent the might of five Roman gods.

Free pins featuring the Pantheon® attraction will be handed out to the first 1,000 guests at the Oktoberfest Pin Cart on Aug. 7.

