TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Tazewell County is home to one of the most exciting driving trails in Southwest Virginia, and they just got a little more exciting.

The Back of the Dragon is a 32 mile stretch of road starting in Tazewell, stretching to Marion, Virginia. Those brave enough to ride the trail can come back and eat at the welcome center’s food truck, named “The Bearded Dragon”.

Manager Beth Takach said in May of 2020, the Back of the Dragon opened its doors to tourists.

“We saw a lot of people, even through the pandemic. What a great way to social distance, you’re on your bike or you’re in your car and you can still come and have a great time,” said Takach.

The welcome center offers a self-serve beer buffet, where all you do is tap a bracelet to the screen and pour. Takach said iPour is the only self-serving beer system in the state of Virginia.

Lori Stacy is the Executive Director with the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce. She said as COVID-19 numbers drop, they expect a lot of business.

“I think it’ll definitely be an increase and probably even an influx of visitors that are going to come to Tazewell County because they’ve been waiting for the chance and we’ve just want to extend our best foot forward and just be able to show them exactly what we have to offer. We want you to come and we want you to stay,” said Stacy.