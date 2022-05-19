ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man from California was killed while biking in Isle of Wight County in Virginia.

Virgina State Police identified the man as 56-year-old Kamil Metin Uz, of Palo Alto California. Police said Uz was traveling southbound on Magnet Drive, when he biked through a stop sign without stopping. According to police, he was hit by a 2010 Acura traveling west on Foursquare Road.

Police said Uz was thrown from his bicycle and died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the Acura and his passenger were not injured. State police said neither alcohol nor speed were contributing factors to the crash, and no charges will be placed.