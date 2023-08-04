NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) – A California man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for his role in a drug operation that brought 11 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances into Virginia over the course of a year.

Kevin Day, as known as “Prince Hauncho,” 34, was a member of the Grape Street Crips gang based in Los Angeles. According to court documents, Day oversaw a conspiracy that moved meth and fentanyl from gang sources to users in the Hampton Roads area.

Day had several co-conspirators who helped transport drugs from California to Virginia. Day was able to send methamphetamine through the United States mail with the help of a U.S. Postal Service worker, Laquisha McFrazier, and he used couriers to smuggle fentanyl into the Hampton Roads area on commercial flights.

While Day was responsible for the operation in California, Xavier Howell, 35, of Chesapeake, oversaw the distribution of the drugs in Virginia.

Day, Howell and other members of the conspiracy also laundered thousands of dollars by transferring money between themselves during the course of the conspiracy.

From approximately fall 2018 through September 2019, the operation moved over 11 kilograms of controlled substances into the Hampton Roads area.

Howell was convicted by a federal jury in July and has since been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

McFrazier pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison.