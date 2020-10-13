Calls mount to extend Virginia’s voter registration deadline as online system goes down

Voters line up outside Chesterfield County’s general registrar’s office on Sept. 23 (Photo by 8News’ Dean Mirshahi)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A sliced fiber cable near a data center that provides IT services to multiple Virginia agencies, including the Department of Elections, has caused outages and issues with the department’s online system on Tuesday, prompting calls to extend today’s deadline for new voter registrations in Virginia.

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency sent a tweet out at 9 a.m. explaining that a fiber cut in Chester “near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC) is impacting data circuits and virtual private network (VPN) connectivity for multiple Commonwealth agencies.” The Virginia Department of Elections said the issue “has affected the citizen portal along w/ registrar’s offices.”

VITA said that the “Verizon fiber had been inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project.”

In a statement, Verizon spokesperson Richard Young told 8News that “a crew working overnight on a roadside utilities project severed fiber cables in Chesterfield that serve a data center managed by the Virginia Information Technology Agency. We’re working with VITA to restore connectivity to the data center as quickly as possible.”

Workers repair the cut cable impacting voter registration in Virginia (Photos: 8News)

Nearly 1 million voters in Virginia have already cast their ballot for this year’s election but calls to extend the registration deadline on the last day residents can register have mounted after people trying to register and election officials began reporting issues on Tuesday.

Local general registrars say the outage has not impacted early voting but has prevented them from processing absentee ballot requests and voter registration updates.

“No absentee ballots or applications can be processed without the system,” Teresa Smithson, Hanover County’s elections chief, told 8News. “We cannot process applications that have been mailed or delivered to our office. All application received by 5PM today will be processed because they made the deadline.”

Registrars across the region have shared similar issues with 8News, with Chesterfield’s general registrar Constance Hargrove saying that the county can’t verify voter registration or process mail absentee applications.

Henrico’s elections chief, Mark Coakley, said the county is “issuing ballots in provisional envelopes for the voters to fill out their registration information. Once verified, all the ballots will be counted.”

“It is also impacting our ability to verify for a voter whether they are already registered or not,” Richmond’s general registrar Kirk Showalter said. “If someone is unsure, our best piece of advice is to come in person to register or complete a hard copy application and get it postmarked by today. All City post offices have applications.”

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D), former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe and voting advocacy groups have urged state officials to extend Tuesday’s voter registration deadline.

“It’s like making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich blind folded and in the dark but we are getting it done,” Smithson added.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.