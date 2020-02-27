Campaign trail brings presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar to Virginia

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during a stop at the Corner Sundry, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Indianola, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following a campaign stop in Richmond by Bernie Sanders, another Democrat vying for the party’s presidential nomination is making a stop in the River City.

Senator Amy Klobuchar plans to Richmond on Saturday, days before the primary. Details about the grassroots event in Richmond were not available, however.

Three Virginia lawmakers recently endorsed Senator Amy Klobuchar for President:

Senator Creigh Deeds (VA-25),

Senator Janet Howell (VA-32) and

Delegate David Reid (VA-32). Senator Klobuchar will also campaign in Richmond and Norfolk on Saturday, details to come.

Anyone interested can RSVP by clicking here.

Residents living in northern Virginia can attend a grassroots event at the State Theatre, located on 220 N. Washington Street, in Falls Church, on Friday.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Noon is the scheduled start time.

