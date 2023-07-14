RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The dog days of summer are here, and as Virginians head up towards the Blue Ridge into Shenandoah National Park for a day of outdoor activity, some may be wondering, “Can I bring my dog?”

Shenandoah National Park is one of few national parks that does allow pets on trails — with rules, of course.

What to know:

Pets are allowed in campgrounds and on most trails — and pet-friendly lodging is available at Shenandoah National Park.

Dog on a hike (Photo: Kassidy Hammond/WRIC 8News)

Your pet must be on a physical leash no longer than 6 feet at all times.

Pets are not allowed on Ranger Programs.

allowed on Ranger Programs. Bag your pet’s waste. Be sure to have a bag or canister to put it in until you can find a trash can. Do not leave pet waste bags in trees, on trail posts, or discarded in the woods. If there’s no trash can immediately available, take it with you until you find one.

Pets are allowed on most trails but must be on a leash.

Trails pets are not allowed:

Out of the more than 500 miles of trails available in Shenandoah National Park, pets are not allowed on approximately 20 miles of trail. Check out the list below for the breakdown of individual trails.

Fox Hollow Trail (mile 4.6)

Stony Man Trail (mile 41.7) except for the portion that follows the Appalachian Trail

Limberlost Trail (mile 43)

Post Office Junction to Old Rag Shelter

Old Rag Ridge Trail

Old Rag Saddle Trail

Ridge Access Trail (Old Rag area)

Dark Hollow Falls Trail (mile 50.7)

Story of the Forest Trail (mile 51)

Bearfence Mountain Trail (mile 56.4)

Frazier Discovery Trail (mile 79.5)

Legally, service dogs are permitted anywhere visitors can go. According to the National Park Service, emotional support or comfort animals are not considered service animals. For more information on service animals in national parks, click here.

Additionally, pets are allowed in all Virginia State Parks. Find the most up-to-date information on bringing Man’s best friend on your next trip to one of Virginia’s numerous state parks here.