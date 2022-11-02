RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.

Virginia’s Burning Law generally allows open burning between 4 p.m. and midnight every day from Feb. 15 through April 30 each year. Open burning refers to an outdoor fire that is not covered or contained within non-flammable barriers, like a ring of rocks or a metal screen.

However, some counties and cities have more specific or restrictive rules in place. Some allow open burnings during certain times and days and with a permit, while others do not allow open burnings at all.

No matter where you live, the Virginia Department of Forestry encourages anyone that starts an open burning to be cautious and follow proper protocol. Before you start a fire, check the weather forecast for the day for high winds or dry conditions, and call your local fire department or local Virginia Department of Forestry office. Once the flames are lit, monitor the fire at all times and properly put it out once you’re done.

You can check some of the rules and regulations for leaf burning in Central Virginia below:

Chesterfield County

In Chesterfield County, you can legally burn leaves on your own property in designated areas during two periods each year — once in spring and once in fall. This fall, you can burn leaves starting on Nov. 15 and ending on Dec. 15, starting every week at 8 a.m. on Monday and ending at noon on Friday.

City of Colonial Heights

In Colonial Heights, you can burn materials like wood, paper and leaves. However, all open burning is prohibited during area burn bans, when weather conditions make open fires hazardous.

If your burning is larger than three feet in diameter or two feet in height, you will need an open burning permit.

Goochland County

Residents of Goochland County with a permit are able to burn leaves, tree limbs, and yard and garden trimmings. Before starting a fire, you will need to alert the Sheriff’s Office of your burning plans. Also, make sure your fire is the right size and follows the county’s other burning regulations.

Hanover County

The burning of leaves and tree, yard and garden trimmings are all allowed on residential property in Hanover County. However, this only applies to regulated areas that are outside the urban service area.

Open burning is also restricted at all times in the Town of Ashland.

Henrico County

Leaf burning is prohibited in areas serviced by Henrico County leaf collection. However, other residents in specific areas within Henrico County can burn leaves, as long as they have an open burning permit and are not burning on hard surface roadways. It is suggested you call Henrico Communications at 804-501-5000 before lighting a fire.

In designated areas, burning is allowed from Oct. 15 to Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and then from 4 to 8 p.m. from Feb. 15 to April 30.

Henrico also offers leaf recycling and bagged leaf collection, which are recommended over burning in the county.

City of Petersburg

The Petersburg city ordinance prohibits burning leaves within the city limits.

Powhatan County

Powhatan County follows general Virginia state laws for burning. This means you are allowed to burn between 4 p.m. and midnight from Feb. 15 to April 30 every year.

City of Richmond

Most open burning, include of leaves and yard waste, are not permitted in the City of Richmond. However, you can still get a permit for bonfires, recreational fires, and other burnings.