Canadian who was in custody at ICE detention center in Farmville, where nearly 93% percent of detainees are positive for COVID-19, dies

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A 72-year-old Canadian man who was in custody at an immigration detention center in Farmville, a facility where nearly 93 percent of detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, died in the hospital on Wednesday.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency told 8News on Friday that the man died, but did not provide any specifics, citing the need for the details to be confirmed.

“A 72-year-old Canadian national in ICE custody passed away Wednesday night at a Virginia hospital,” a spokesperson for ICE, Kaitlyn Pote, said in a statement. “ICE appreciates consideration while details are confirmed and necessary notifications are made. Additional information will be provided as it is available.”

According to ICE’s website, 290 detainees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As of July 30, there were 312 total detainees at the facility.

