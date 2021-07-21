Capital One laying off 147 remote Virginia workers

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in San Francisco. Delayed receipt of money from the coronavirus relief bill is one of the newest difficulties faced by people who don’t have bank accounts. But there are other challenges as well, and it may come as an unwelcome surprise that banks sometimes turn down those applying for their first account. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Capital One is letting go of 147 remote Virginia workers at the start of September, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Goochland County Board of Supervisors and the Virginia Employment Commission.

The notice, dated June 30, 2021, said that the upcoming job eliminations will affect people who are working from home in their “Card Customer Channels Outbound Recoveries organization” and receive assignments from Capital One’s West Creek facility located at 15000 Capital One Drive in Richmond.

This is a complete shutdown of an operating unit, Capital One said. The layoffs will occur on September 7, 2021.

The company said that employees being terminated will receive at least 60 days’ written notice. Capital One will also provide employees with career development support during the transition.

In June, Capital One’s CEO announced that the company will use a hybrid work model going forward, meaning many employees will be able to spend some time working from home and some in the office.

The company said it plans on reopening on Sept. 7, but will share more information about these plans over the summer.