PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A car and a Portsmouth Public Schools school bus were involved in a crash on Thursday morning, causing minor injuries for ten students on board.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of River Shore Road, near Cedar Lane in the Churchland area.

Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson Lauren Nolasco says 36 Churchland Middle students were on board bus 239 at the time. Ten had minor injuries and evaluated. Their parents/guardians were contacted and instruction continued as normal, Nolasco said.

Portsmouth police in an update said the driver of the car also reported minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and police said more information would be released when it’s available.