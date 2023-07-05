ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a car crash that involved a state trooper along I-81 in western Virginia.

According to police, the crash occurred Tuesday, July 4 at 7:35 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 262-mile marker in Rockingham County.

Rockingham County crash (Photo: Virginia State Police)

A Virginia State Police trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover — a short, paved roadway between northbound and southbound traffic for authorized vehicles — on I-81 when a 2011 Honda Pilot lost control and collided with the trooper’s patrol vehicle. Police said the impact caused both vehicles to flip.

According to police, the state trooper was taken to UVA Medical Center for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda — Alice J. Feret, 77, of Blacksburg, Va. — had minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. She was also wearing a seatbelt.

According to police, Feret was charged with reckless driving and the crash remains under investigation.