SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car was struck by a CSX train in Southampton County after it became disabled while on the train tracks.

On Wednesday, July 6, Virginia State Police was called to investigate the incident. The motor vehicle crash occurred on Shady Brook Trail.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was the only person in the car and was fortunately able to exit before the vehicle was struck by the train. The person sustained no injuries and there was minor damage to the train.