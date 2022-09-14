WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police had part of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest shut down Wednesday after someone ran into a security barrier at the U.S. Naval Observatory.

Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service Anthony Guglielmi tweeted about the incident at 12:23 p.m.

In the tweet, he said that road closures were in effect in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW after a vehicle “collided” with the barrier. He said Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service’s Uniformed Division were there and “evaluating.”

The U.S. Naval Observatory is where the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris is located.