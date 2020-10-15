Cares Act funding to cover $1,500 payment in hazard pay for Virginia’s home health workers

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that $73 million in federal Cares Act money will go towards a one-time, pre-tax payment of $1,500 in hazard pay to home health personal care attendants who served Medicaid members during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The payment will be available to an estimated 43,500 workers who provided care between March 12 and June 30, according to the governor’s office.

“Home health care workers are often unseen, unsung, and underpaid, but they do the vital work of caring for vulnerable Virginians,” Northam said in a statement. “Their jobs put them at higher risk during this pandemic, and this hazard payment is a way we can acknowledge that they put themselves in harm’s way to help others. I want to thank our home health care workers for the work they do every day to keep people healthy.”

