CARES Act money used to improve broadband access in Virginia

Warren Turner, left, and Daniel Jones stand next to a reel of conduit that will protect fiberoptic cable that will be installed at the Lexington Place housing development in Portsmouth, Va., on Friday Dec. 18, 2020. Jones is the city’s chief information officer for Portsmouth’s Department of Information Technology. Turner is the information systems manager the Portsmouth Redevelopment Housing Authority. The federal CARES Act funding is being used to provide broadband internet to the community. (AP Photo/Ben Finley)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 50 cities and counties across Virginia are using $30 million allocated by the state for projects designed to increase access to high-speed internet.

In October, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he was setting aside money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act to improve broadband access in underserved areas. The projects are expected to help connect nearly 31,000 households and businesses.

Some localities are using the money to build new infrastructure. Others will use the money to subsidize the cost of service for low-income families. Still others are using the money to connect students to virtual education through mobile networks.