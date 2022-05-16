NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cruise season is ramping up and Norfolk is joining in on the fun.

Carnival Cruise will resume cruises from Norfolk Sunday, May 15, with the 3,690-passenger Carnival Magic departing from the Half Moone Cruise Center and onto a six-day journey to The Bahamas.

This was the first cruise vacation to sail from Norfolk in more than two years. Executive Director at Nauticus, Stephen Kirkland, said they are ready to go.

“It’s a very busy day we’ve got about 3,812 guests that we’re going to be welcoming onto this big vessel behind me,” Kirkland said.

Carnival Magic is the largest ship to depart from Norfolk and will be one of 11 voyages to depart from Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center in the summer and fall of 2022.

In total, 11 voyages with various itineraries will depart from Norfolk this summer and fall, visiting destinations in Bermuda, The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We’ve gone from zero activity on our pier to quite literally the busiest cruise season we’ve ever had in the history of Norfolk’s program, 180 thousand passengers will be coming through this year,” Kirkland stated.

He said they’ve taken COVID precautions very seriously. Crews still wear masks on board the ship and 98% of the guests are vaccinated.

Teresa Smart and Melody Harris said they took their monitored Covid test 48 hours before boarding.

“I feel more secure on a ship than I do.. at Walmart,” the two chuckled.

“You feel safe, I really do feel safe this is my 13th cruise this year. I really feel safe, I’ve not had COVID,” Harris said.

Kirkland said this marks the first trip since the pandemic, with many more to come.