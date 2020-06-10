Caroline County man wins $100K from lottery scratch-off: ‘I couldn’t believe it!’

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Another day, another winning ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
Sylvester Freeman, a retired truck driver from Ruther Glen, says he’s the happiest person in the world after discovering one of the two scratch-offs he bought turned out to be a big winner.
Freeman is the third winner of the “10X the Money” Virginia Lottery game. “I couldn’t believe it!” said Freeman, who plans to take care of his family with his winnings.
