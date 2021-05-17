Caron Nazario found guilty for November ticket in Windsor

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2020, file frame from Windsor, Va., police body camera, Lt. Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was pepper-sprayed by Windsor police during a traffic stop in Windsor. The episode was a grim reminder to many Black Americans that even being in military uniform doesn’t necessarily protect them from mistreatment by police. (Windsor Police via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Caron Nazario, the Army Reserve officer pepper-sprayed at a traffic stop by former Windsor Police officer Joe Gutierrez back in December, was recently found guilty of speeding in a separate traffic stop in November.

Similar to the incident that went viral earlier this year, Nazario did not pull over immediately after police lights came on.

Gutierrez’s attorney is now motioning to dismiss Nazario’s lawsuit brought against the former LEO. They argue Gutierrez’s actions didn’t violate Nazario’s First Amendment rights.