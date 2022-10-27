ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The case of the man charged in the death of two Bridgewater College campus officers in February is being moved to a grand jury, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared in court on Wednesday, Oct. 26, where a judge ruled that his case will be moved to a grand jury. No date is set for his next court appearance.

On Feb. 1, Bridgewater College in Rockingham County went into lockdown when an active shooter was reported on campus.

The alleged shooter, identified as Campbell, had a brief interaction with Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson before opening fire on them, according to state police.

Painter and Jefferson were both killed.

After shooting the officers, law enforcement found Campbell nearby on Riverside Drive. According to state police, he had waded through the North River and onto an island, where he was then arrested and taken into custody.

Following the arrest, police recovered multiple firearms that were in Campbell’s possession.

After his arrest, Campbell was charged with two felony counts of capital murder, one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Campbell attended Bridgewater College from 2013 to 2017.