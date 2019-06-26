Cash4Life players in Virginia will have daily chance to win the grand prize

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Cash4Life drawing increases to seven nights a week instead of its usual twice-a-week drawing.

Beginning July 1, Virginia lottery players can have a daily chance to win prizes and the top prize of $365,000 a year for life.

“We’re excited to offer our players this added opportunity to play and win beyond the current drawings each Monday and Thursday,” Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall said.



The last of the twice-a-week drawings will be held on Thursday, June 27. Beginning on Monday, July 1, Cash4Life will be drawn every night at 9 p.m. Drawings can be viewed online here.



Only two people have ever won the grand prize since Cash4Life started in 2015. The odds of winning are 1 in, 21,846,048, but your lucky day might be on the way!