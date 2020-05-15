1  of  3
Breaking News
Spanberger to vote against Democratic-backed $3 trillion pandemic relief bill Hopewell schools to delay year-round schedule until 2021 12 families displaced in Mechanicsville apartment fire
Live Now
As some parts of Virginia reopen, Gov. Northam gives COVID-19 update

Catholic Diocese of Richmond resuming public Masses starting May 23

Virginia News
Posted: / Updated:
Catholic Diocese of Richmond_1550081213800.JPG.jpg

Catholic Diocese of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Churches in the Catholic Diocese of Richmond will open their doors again for the Celebration of Public Mass starting May 23. The Diocese includes more than 140 parishes in southern Virginia.

According to a press release from the Diocese, the church will provide the sacraments and Masses, but with limitations in place for the safety of parishioners. The Diocese also expects a gradual reopening that considers the size, location and circumstances of each church.

“We look forward to the day when we will all gather again, when physical distance doesn’t limit us and we will be able to rejoice in the strength and the grace offered to us in the Eucharist,” said Bishop Knestout in the release. “Know of my deep gratitude for your patience, support and cooperation as we work together as one Catholic community during this time.”

The Diocese suspended public Mass on March 22 due to the coronavirus health crisis. Parishes are encouraged by the Diocese to continue livestreaming Masses and posting homilies and Mass recordings on their websites.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events