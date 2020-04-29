CDC assessing Virginia’s poultry plants as COVID-19 cases rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam say he wants to make it clear that his number one concern at Virginia’s poultry processing plants is for the workers. The governor seemed to be weighing in on President Donald Trump’s executive order compelling meat processing plants to stay open while providing an update on rising coronavirus cases at poultry plants on the Eastern Shore.

Northam announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention responded by deploying teams to those poultry processing plants. He said the CDC met with local health and worker safety teams.

The governor said they’re assessing the plants and making sure they’re operating consistent with safety guidelines the CDC issued Sunday, like proper distancing. The guidelines followed a request made by Northam as well as the governors of Maryland and Delaware. It comes as President Donald Trump invoked The Defense Production Act to keep meat processing plants around the country open.

Northam said he knows the impact these plants have on the economy but he says the workers are his top priority. Northam said, “Every one of them is a human being whose health deserves our protections.”

The governor also said the majority of the workers at the plants on the Eastern Shore have low incomes and are from communities of color, putting them at higher risk.

“If we declare that workers at meat processing plants our essential then it is imperative that we continue to support their health and well-being,” Northam said.

Northam added that he spoke Wednesday with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue. He says he expressed that he’s hoping with the order the president signed today that Trump is signaling the federal government will play a larger role in keeping the plant employees safe and providing adequate PPE.

