RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) simplified its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements for older or immunocompromised patients on Wednesday last week. Two days later, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) implemented the new guidelines.

A few new recommendations include allowing older or immunocompromised adults to receive a second dose of the bivalent vaccine. According to the CDC, this gives healthcare providers more flexibility to administer extra doses to the patients as needed.

The original COVID-19 vaccine is no longer recommended in the United States. Therefore, all COVID-19 vaccines administered in Virginia will be the bivalent mRNA.

The CDC also recommends any children six years or older who haven’t completed their primary series of vaccines should receive an updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Departments are holding walk-up vaccine clinics this week. Find out more information here.