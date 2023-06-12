RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Since the Virginia State Park system began in the late 1930s, the number of state parks across the Commonwealth has grown tremendously, quickly blossoming from six to 41.

Now, almost 90 years later, Virginia State Parks is celebrating its 87th anniversary with special events on June 17.

With one state park located within an hour’s drive of many Virginians, residents across the commonwealth will have plenty of options for which of the 41 parks to visit to celebrate the day. Planned park activities include self-guided and ranger-led tours, cultural demonstrations, kayaking tours, guided hikes, pontoon boat tours, mock archeology digs, historical artifact viewings and more.

Westmoreland State Park. March 2021. (Photo Credit: Kassidy Hammond/WRIC)

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the 87th anniversary of Virginia State Parks,” said Tanya Hall, Hungry Mother State Park’s chief ranger of visitor experience. “For nearly a century now, we’ve prided ourselves on connecting people of all walks of life with nature, and we hope to continue in this tradition for years to come. We will be offering several programs on June 17 to celebrate our history not only as a state park built by the Civilian Conservation Corps but also our Appalachian history.”

A full list of parks hosting a Virginia State Parks History & Culture Day can be found here.

Virginia State Parks — Year of Acquisition; Acreage

Douthat – 1933; 4,545 acres

– 1933; 4,545 acres Fairy Stone – 1933; 4,741 acres

– 1933; 4,741 acres Hungry Mother – 1933; 3,334 acres

– 1933; 3,334 acres First Landing (then Seashore) – 1933; 3,598 acres

– 1933; 3,598 acres Staunton River – 1933; 2,336 acres

– 1933; 2,336 acres Westmoreland – 1933; 1,321 acres

– 1933; 1,321 acres Tabb Monument – 1936; 1 acre

– 1936; 1 acre Sailor’s Creek Battlefield – 1937; 341 acres

– 1937; 341 acres Bear Creek Lake – 1939; 329 acres

– 1939; 329 acres Holliday Lake – 1939; 560 acres

– 1939; 560 acres Twin Lakes – 1939; 548 acres

– 1939; 548 acres Southwest Virginia Museum – 1943; 2 acres

– 1943; 2 acres Pocahontas – 1946; 8,115 acres

– 1946; 8,115 acres Claytor Lake – 1951; 472 acres

– 1951; 472 acres Staunton River Battlefield – 1955; 345 acres

– 1955; 345 acres The Shot Tower – 1964; 7 acres

– 1964; 7 acres Grayson Highlands – 1965; 4,502 acres

– 1965; 4,502 acres Smith Mountain Lake – 1967; 1,148 acres

– 1967; 1,148 acres Natural Tunnel – 1967; 909 acres

– 1967; 909 acres Mason Neck – 1967; 1,856 acres

– 1967; 1,856 acres Chippokes – 1967; 1,945 acres

– 1967; 1,945 acres False Cape – 1968; 3,884 acres

– 1968; 3,884 acres Occoneechee – 1968; 2,690 acres

– 1968; 2,690 acres York River – 1969; 2,531 acres

– 1969; 2,531 acres Lake Anna – 1972; 3,127 acres

– 1972; 3,127 acres Caledon State Park – 1974; 2,587 acres

– 1974; 2,587 acres Sky Meadows – 1975; 1,860 acres

– 1975; 1,860 acres Leesylvania – 1975; 543 acres

– 1975; 543 acres New River Trail – 1987; 1,423 acres

– 1987; 1,423 acres Kiptopeke – 1992; 562 acres

– 1992; 562 acres Belle Isle – 1993; 892 acres

– 1993; 892 acres James River – 1993; 1,561 acres

– 1993; 1,561 acres Wilderness Road – 1993; 393 acres

– 1993; 393 acres Shenandoah River – 1994; 1,619 acres

– 1994; 1,619 acres Powhatan – 2003; 1,564 acres

– 2003; 1,564 acres Seven Bends – 2004; 1,067 acres

– 2004; 1,067 acres High Bridge Trail – 2006; 608 acres

– 2006; 608 acres Falling Springs Fall – 2007; 28 acres

– 2007; 28 acres Natural Bridge – 2016; 1,540 acres

– 2016; 1,540 acres Widewater – 2019; 1,199 acres

– 2019; 1,199 acres Clinch River – 2019; 640 acres

– 2019; 640 acres Machicomoco – 2020; 645 acres

Find the state park nearest you here https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/find-a-park.