Celebrate Virginia Wine Month!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam is inviting residents to help celebrate the 32 annual Virginia Wine Month — the oldest wine month in the country!

This annual celebration helps highlight winemakers across the Commonwealth. Virginia is home to 312 wineries.

This year, celebrations will be held with social distancing guidelines. The annual Harvest Party will be virtual on October 17.

“Virginia Wine Month is a time to honor the resilience and pioneering spirit that cultivated our world-class wines,” Governor Northam said. “Winemakers are no strangers to uncertainty, and the wine industry has demonstrated its ability to adapt and thrive despite the challenges created by the ongoing pandemic this year.”

According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Virginia wine industry generates an estimated $1.37 billion in economic impact and 8,218 jobs for the Commonwealth and drew more than 2.2 million tourists to Virginia wineries in 2015.

To find out more information about Virginia wine, visit VirginiaWine.org