Celebration of Life plans announced for Donovon Lynch

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials have released the details regarding the celebration of life for Donovon Lynch who died following an officer-involved shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.



Reverend William Barber, national speaker and community organizer, will deliver Lynch’s eulogy during the ceremony on Monday, April 5. The celebration of life is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. at Wave Church located at 1000 N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach.

The celebration of life will also be live streamed here.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed last Friday by a Virginia Beach police officer during the chaos at the Oceanfront. He was one of two people killed during the shootings.

Days after shooting, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate asked for the Virginia State Police to take over the investigation into the incident.

“The Lynch family and the involved officer each deserve a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this incident, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we pursue every facet of it,” Neudigate said in the statement.

The officer involved in the shooting, who’s been with the department for five years, was equipped with a body camera, but it was not turned on for unknown reasons, Neudigate said.

Virginia State Police are now asking for witnesses to come forward regarding the investigation.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office is asking anyone who saw the encounter between the police officer and Lynch, or anyone who has other information on the incident, to come forward.

Virginia Beach police have said Lynch brandished a firearm before the officer shot him. A firearm was found at the scene, but Lynch’s family said he was legally allowed to carry that weapon.

Anyone with information or cell phone video before, of, or after the shooting should contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.