DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.

“Rumble strips create noise and vibration that alert drivers to correct their direction and can reduce head-on crossover and/or run-off crashes significantly,” the VDOT release stated.

VDOT said the installation of the rumble strips will begin on or around Monday, August 15 in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties.

Rumble Strip Installation Routes

Route 46 in Brunswick/Nottoway counties: Work will take place between the North Carolina line and the intersection with Route 40 (Kenbridge Road) in Nottoway County.

Work will take place between the North Carolina line and the intersection with Route 40 (Kenbridge Road) in Nottoway County. Route 40 in Lunenburg, Nottoway and Dinwiddie counties : Work will take place between the Charlotte/Lunenburg county line and Little Mill Road (Route 630) in Dinwiddie County.

: Work will take place between the Charlotte/Lunenburg county line and Little Mill Road (Route 630) in Dinwiddie County. Route 49 in Mecklenburg, Lunenburg and Nottoway counties: Work will take place between the Halifax/Mecklenburg county line and Lone Pine Road (Route 633) in Nottoway County.

Work will take place between the Halifax/Mecklenburg county line and Lone Pine Road (Route 633) in Nottoway County. Route 92 in Mecklenburg County: Work will take place between the intersection of Route 92/Route 58 and the Charlotte/Mecklenburg county line.

VDOT said the rumble strip installation along the routes should be complete by fall 2022.