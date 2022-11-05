CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday marked the last opportunity for Virginia voters to cast their ballots in-person prior to Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.

8News visited a polling location in Chesterfield County to gauge turnout and speak with voters.

Steady traffic flowed in and out of North Courthouse Road Library as Virginians like Elizabeth Axson eagerly casted their votes for this year’s midterm elections.

“I just wanted to make sure that I got my vote in,” Axson said.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, nearly 871,000 Virginians voted absentee in-person or by mail as of approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 5. Despite the high turnout, Axson said she didn’t even have to wait in any lines, and that the process went very smoothly.

“I’d say the process took maybe five minutes,” Axson said. “It was very quick.”

It’s unclear exactly what sparked the increase in early voting, but it is worth noting that ballots in certain localities, namely Chesterfield and Henrico, boasted highly anticipated items, including a pair of bond referendums — each worth more than half a billion dollars. All 11 of Virginia’s House seats also sat on the ballots.

Axson, who just moved to the area from Texas, emphasized the importance of participating in local elections, believing change starts at the local level.

“The people that you elect at a local level can really make a difference on things like the school board,” Axson said. “Local is really important to vote in, because it’s the things that actually directly impact you — sometimes more so than a national vote.”

If you missed early voting this year, it’s not too late to make your voice heard. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. More information on specific polling locations can be found here.