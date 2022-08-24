CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Virginia Cooperative Extension will participate in the Central Virginia Crops Expo at 1838 Hat Creek Road in Brookneal, on Friday, Aug. 26, and invites the public to attend the event to learn about all things agricultural.

The Expo will have:

A rainfall simulator

An industry and agency sponsor trade show

Presentations on growing high-yielding soybeans

Virginia Farm Bureau staff talks about the commodity market outlook

Open sessions about soybeans, insect pests, and weed issues with extension specialists from Virginia Tech and North Carolina State

Updates and reports from the VA Soybean Association, VA Grain Producers Association, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, VA Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and Virginia Cooperative Extension

Image credit: Hanover County Virginia Cooperative Extension



Those who want to attend the Central Virginia Crops Expo should RSVP to Joanne Jones by Aug. 24 at 434-542-5884.