RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2022 Central Virginia Fire and EMS Memorial Service took place the morning of Thursday, June 9.

The service at Byrd Park honored the men and women who gave their lives in the line of duty. 8News Anchor Eric Phillips attended the event to help read the names of nearly 70 fallen fire and ems workers.





Organizers also took the time to remember late 8News Anchor, Lisa Schaffner, who was an avid supporter of first responders.

“Lisa blessed us with her presence at this event for many years just as she blessed Richmond with her talents on the evening news,” an announcer said at the event. “She was a dedicated member of her community, always helping any organization she could.”

Agencies from all over Virginia participated in the event, including Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield.