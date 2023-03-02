RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six Central Virginia localities will receive a combined $14 million in federal funding to boost affordable housing, in addition to tens of millions more going to statewide programs.

Henrico, Chesterfield, Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights will receive the direct funding under four federal grant programs. The awards were announced by Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner on Wednesday.

“All Virginians should have a safe place to live,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We’re glad this funding will support community development projects, improve affordable housing options, and help more Virginians find a home.”

The six localities will get nearly $8.5 million in flexible funding for “infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance, and more” under the largest of the four programs.

Another $3.2 million will go to HOME programs in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, with money used to “build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing” as well as provide direct rental assistance.

Finally, Richmond will get a $393,268 grant to support emergency homeless shelters and a $2,010,099 grant to support services to low-income people living with HIV.

That’s in addition to a total of $34.8 million to support the same programs at the state level.

Affordable housing has been a key priority across Central Virginia as homeownership slips out of reach of most residents. Still, recent efforts to boost local powers to enact affordable housing never made it out of this year’s General Assembly, stalling progress on the state level.