RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.
As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 9,430 Dominion customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.
Dominion Power
- Louisa County – 0 customers
- Goochland County – 617 customers
- Spotsylvania County – 0 customers
- Powhatan County – 225 customers
- City of Richmond – 5,375 customers
- Henrico County – 2,329 customers
- Chesterfield County – 884 customers
As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 282 Northern Neck Cooperative customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.
Northern Neck Electric Cooperative
- King George – 0
- Stafford – 0
- Westmoreland – 282 customers (4.53%)
- Richmond County – 0
As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 134 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
- Hanover – 52 customers (0.64%)
- Goochland – 0
- Greene – 39 customers (0.39%)
- King and Queen – 0
- Louisa – 10 customers (0.08%)
- Orange – 33 customers (0.27%)
- King William – 0
As of 9:20 a.m., a total of around 2,721 Southside Electric customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.
Southside Electric Cooperative
- Powhatan – 2 customers (%)
- Bedford – 1.4K customers (14.5%)
- Campbell – 264 customers (5.5%)
- Cumberland – 245 customers (17.4%)
- Amelia – 220 customers (4.6%)
- Prince Edward – 591 customers (15.4%)
