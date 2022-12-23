RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.

As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 9,430 Dominion customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.

Dominion Power

Louisa County – 0 customers

Goochland County – 617 customers

Spotsylvania County – 0 customers

Powhatan County – 225 customers

City of Richmond – 5,375 customers

Henrico County – 2,329 customers

Chesterfield County – 884 customers

As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 282 Northern Neck Cooperative customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative

King George – 0

Stafford – 0

Westmoreland – 282 customers (4.53%)

Richmond County – 0

As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 134 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

Hanover – 52 customers (0.64%)

Goochland – 0

Greene – 39 customers (0.39%)

King and Queen – 0

Louisa – 10 customers (0.08%)

Orange – 33 customers (0.27%)

King William – 0

As of 9:20 a.m., a total of around 2,721 Southside Electric customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.

Southside Electric Cooperative