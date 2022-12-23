RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With winter weather, often comes power outages. Here’s the most up-to-date information on power outages in your area.

As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 9,430 Dominion customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.

Dominion Power

  • Louisa County – 0 customers
  • Goochland County – 617 customers
  • Spotsylvania County – 0 customers
  • Powhatan County – 225 customers
  • City of Richmond – 5,375 customers
  • Henrico County – 2,329 customers
  • Chesterfield County – 884 customers

As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 282 Northern Neck Cooperative customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.

Northern Neck Electric Cooperative

  • King George – 0
  • Stafford – 0
  • Westmoreland – 282 customers (4.53%)
  • Richmond County – 0

As of 9:20 a.m., a total of 134 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

  • Hanover – 52 customers (0.64%)
  • Goochland – 0
  • Greene – 39 customers (0.39%)
  • King and Queen – 0
  • Louisa – 10 customers (0.08%)
  • Orange – 33 customers (0.27%)
  • King William – 0

As of 9:20 a.m., a total of around 2,721 Southside Electric customers were without power Friday, Dec. 23.

Southside Electric Cooperative

  • Powhatan – 2 customers (%)
  • Bedford – 1.4K customers (14.5%)
  • Campbell – 264 customers (5.5%)
  • Cumberland – 245 customers (17.4%)
  • Amelia – 220 customers (4.6%)
  • Prince Edward – 591 customers (15.4%)