CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting tomorrow, Virginians will be able to both walk-in and schedule appointments at their local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location five days a week.

The change was announced yesterday and will go into effect at all 75 DMV office locations March 2.

The change came at a point when frustrations were at their highest, as long lines of people waited for walk-ins available only four days of the week. Currently, customers can reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk-in on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Saturday.

A sea of people lined the sidewalk at the Johnston Willis Drive DMV the morning before the schedule change. Several people told 8News the change is wonderful news, hoping they won’t have to stand out in the cold waiting any longer.

“I will love it,” customer Yvonne Seals told 8News. Seals avoided the long line at the Johnston Willis DMV Tuesday morning, able to go inside to get her handicap sticker replaced. However, she hopes the new change will lessen the crowds that still happen from time to time.

“I don’t like standing out in line,” she laughed.

Customer Michael Loring agreed, calling the long lines “ridiculous”. The DMV will now also expand its offering of days available for people to make appointments. The DMV said those appointments will be prioritized.

“Expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said.

The update is good news to Loring, who said he’s had trouble with making an appointment in the past.

“I tried to get an appointment online, it didn’t go [well], so then I gave up and was just like I’m just going to go stand in the line,” he said.

The DMV said the number of appointments open at each customer service center depends on the size and location of the office.

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers,” said DMV commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering a choice of service opportunities.”

Sophia Hamilton was at the Johnston Willis DMV Tuesday, March 1 to pick up information for her friend. She agrees with Loring. “Sometimes it’s hard, you know, to get in for an appointment,” she explained.

The DMV said the new hybrid model will allow more customers to get served when people don’t show up for their appointments.

Seals said the update is going to help everyone, especially seniors and those with disabilities.

“They can’t get out all the time and certain times they can get out or have to get a ride, so that’s much better for them,” Seals said.

Customers can still visit dmvNOW.com for online service. Services like updating a driver’s license or vehicle registration can be completed by mail.

To schedule an appointment, go to the site for DMV Connect.