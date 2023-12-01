RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of using his position as CEO of a Virginia-based veterans charity to commit federal fraud crimes made his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

James W. Arehard, 45, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has been charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements to federal agents investigating his conduct.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Arehard is accused of “devising and executing a scheme to defraud the public through his registration and operation of a charity that purported to provide services and support to homeless and destitute veterans.”

During his time as a Virginia resident, Arehard was employed as a full-time government contractor who registered “Providing Hope VA” with the IRS as a nonprofit in April 2018. The organization was also registered in South Carolina as a charitable organization.

According to the DOJ, Arehart publicly described Providing Hope as a charity with a “direct mission” to help homeless and destitute veterans by establishing the “Providing Hope Center,” which was to be a freestanding facility that offered housing, job training and other support.

Arehardt reportedly held a number of raffles as a way to raise support for Providing Hope VA. He allegedly bought high-end vehicles and raffled them off in live-streamed videos on Facebook, according to the DOJ.

“In seeking to induce the public to financially support Providing Hope, Arehart allegedly made numerous and repeated false statements to the public promoting his charity,” a DOJ spokesperson said.

These false statements, according to the DOJ, include:

Misrepresenting his compensation and salary from Providing Hope

Misrepresenting a segregated and steadily growing “Building Fund” that allegedly did not exist

Misrepresenting Providing Hope’s raffle ticket purchases as tax-deductible

Between 2018 and August 2021, Arehardt’s raffles made over $9 million in proceeds which went to Providing Hope’s bank account — of which Arehardt maintained sole control.

“Arehart also allegedly used the charity’s funds for his own benefit on numerous occasions, including paying for his pet’s veterinary bills, and miscategorized those and other expenditures in Providing Hope’s tax filing in 2019 with the IRS,” a DOJ spokesperson said. “When confronted by federal agents investigating his activities, Arehart is alleged to have made false statements consistent with the false claims he had advanced to the public in the months and years prior.”

If convicted, Arehardt will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.