WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A Cessna Citation jet which took off in Tennessee bound for New York has crashed in western Virginia near the city of Waynesboro.

According to a release from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the jet took off from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in northeastern Tennessee and was headed for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York when it crashed in mountainous terrain in Nelson County, Virginia at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

According to Washington Post sources, the crash was related to a sonic boom heard over the D.C. area Sunday afternoon.

“The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight,” a release from the Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said. “This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time.”

According to a U.S. official, authorities were concerned about a plane that was unresponsive and flying a strange flight path over the D.C. area. F-16s were scrambled to investigate and saw that the pilot of the aircraft had passed out. The official said the aircraft later crashed.

This incident is still under investigation. The FAA has not released any information regarding the aircraft’s pilot or passengers.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.