Charges dismissed against Lucas, NAACP leaders in Confederate monument case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Charges were dismissed Monday morning against State Senator Louise Lucas and other local Black leaders in connection to the Confederate monument incident in Portsmouth.

They faced two felony charges in the case, conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000.

The decision came moments after Portsmouth fired its police chief, who had charged Lucas and the others in the case.

Portsmouth’s monument was damaged during a protest back in June and a man was seriously hurt during the demonstration when part of the statue was pulled down on his head.

In August, Chief Angela Greene announced the charges.

Police had labeled Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales as a witness, which would not have allowed her to prosecute the case. However last month, a Richmond-based Judge ruled there was no reason to call the prosecutor as a witness.

The Commonwealth’s motion to dismiss, states, in part:

“Based on video evidence, numerous accounts of the alleged incident, and the unwillingness of the Portsmouth Police Department to intervene against the protestors, a reasonable and colorable argument exists that the charged individuals in the instant cases did not act with the requisite criminal intent to destroy valuable property. Rather, based on the fact that on-scene law-enforcement officers failed to intervene during the defacing of the monument up until hours after the monument was defaced, it is likely that the charged individuals, understood the monument to be effectually abandoned by the City of Portsmouth, and thereby acted under the reasonable belief that city law enforcement officials had given their implicit endorsement to the same effect.”

The document includes letters between CA Morales and Chief Greene and Portsmouth Sgt. Kevin McGee.

In August, State Sen. Lucas said she would be vindicated.

Several local lawmakers issued statements in support of Lucas after Monday’s ruling was handed down.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe,calling the case a "political persecution."

JUSTICE IN PORTSMOUTH. Our hero Louise Lucas and her fellow proud Portsmouth citizens deserve our admiration. Grateful this despicable political persecution is over.

Del. Jay Jones said it was "the absolute right call."

The absolute right call. @SenLouiseLucas is a warrior for justice and this situation serves as a reminder of the systemic ills we're working to combat every day.



An empowered Civil Rights Division in the AG's office would stamp out these baseless claims.



Bravo @DonScott757 ✊🏾 https://t.co/1UJHYkVtQk — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) November 16, 2020

And Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax stated, "The false and improper charges in Portsmouth against ⁦‪Sen. Louise Lucas‬⁩ have finally been dismissed. The fight for justice and fairness is often difficult but always worthwhile."

This is a breaking article and will be updated. WAVY’s Regina Mobley will have more on the decision coming up, beginning with a live report on WAVY News 10 Midday.

