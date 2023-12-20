Police say the suspects have alleged gang ties in Norfolk

BREAKING UPDATE: WAVY has learned why charges were withdrawn for four people accused of killing of a Richmond whose body was found back in May in York County.

The York-County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that federal investigators are taking over the case and the four suspects, Jayquan Jones, Jamica Langley, Acacia Jackson, Hezekiah Carney, will face federal charges related to the death of Tyosha Tanique Mitchell.

The suspects originally all faced charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy in the case, however WAVY’s working to confirm what the updated federal charges entail.

The suspects are being charged based on the RICO Act, due to their alleged gang activity. Authorities say they and Mitchell were in Norfolk’s Mad Stone Bloods at the time of the homicide, and Mitchell was killed after she attempted to get out of the gang.

WAVY’s Lauryn Moss was at Wednesday’s press conference in York County and will have more coming up.

This is a breaking update. Previous coverage below.

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Murder charges were set aside for alleged gang members in connection with a May homicide.

On May 6, 2023 a jogger on Old Williamsburg Road found the body of 25-year-old Tyosha Tanique Mitchell.

Four alleged gang members were charged with second degree murder and conspiracy in connection to the woman’s murder — all of those charges have been nolle prossed.

Nolle prossed means the charges have been withdrawn but could be brought back at a later time.

According to investigators, Mitchell was the highest ranking female member of Norfolk’s Mad Stone Bloods. However, court records show she was trying to get out of the gang just hours before she was killed.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference on this update Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.