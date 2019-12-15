Charlotte County man convicted of multiple drug, firearm, and child endangerment charges

A Charlotte County man was sentenced to ten years in jail and ordered to pay $5,000 in fines following an investigation by the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force.

25-year-old Donald W. Toombs, of Drakes Branch, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of distribution of cocaine, two felony counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine, one felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two felony counts of child endangerment and one felony count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday.

The task force started the investigation in the fall of 2018 and led to Toombs’ arrest in December of 2018. Additional charges were handed down in the summer of 2019.

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of narcotics investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.