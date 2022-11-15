CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Charlottesville community continues to mourn the loss of the three students killed in a deadly shooting Sunday night.

The victims were University of Virginia (UVA) football team members D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Two additional people were sent to the hospital with injuries from the shooting, one was identified by family as Michael Hollins, Jr.

UVA football players D’Sean Perry (left), Lavel Davis, Jr. (center) and Devin Chandler (right) were killed in a shooting on the university’s campus on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Photos: UVA Athletics)

Around the same time that UVA Police and University President James Ryan held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14, students were beginning to hang banners outside of their dorm that read “Virginia Strong” and had the victim’s football team numbers listed.

University of Virginia students were seen creating banners that included the names and numbers of the student-athletes who lost their lives. Other banners simply read, “Virginia strong.” (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News) University of Virginia students were seen creating banners that included the names and numbers of the student-athletes who lost their lives. Other banners simply read, “Virginia strong.” (Photo: Rolynn Wilson, 8News)

The shooting suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

Students held a vigil on the south lawn Monday evening, holding candles and paying their respect to the fallen athletes. Flower bouquets, personal notes, and more are growing in numbers as tokens of respect outside of the University’s football arena, Scott Stadium.

Flower bouquets, personal notes, and more are growing in numbers as tokens of respect outside of the University’s football arena, Scott Stadium. (Photo: Allie Barefoot/ 8News)

