Shopping for groceries with a cotton mesh eco bag is a zero waste concept. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Charlottesville shoppers will see a plastic bag tax at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies after city council members voted 4-to-0 Monday in favor of the measure.

Council members heard from members of the public before voting on the issue, which they believe will encourage people to reduce their usage of non-biodegradable material, and possibly use totes.

Funds collected by the nickel tax would fund environmental cleanup efforts as well as litter and pollution mitigation according to the language in the official ordinance.

That ordinance goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Albemarle County had already voted to enact the 5-cent tax for plastic bags earlier in the spring.